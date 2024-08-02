Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 164.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,862 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,436 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $17,460,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 884,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.13 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.