Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 10,280.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $745,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $11,501,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

