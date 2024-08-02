Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.11 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

