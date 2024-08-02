Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

