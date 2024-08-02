Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vox Royalty were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 1.02. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Vox Royalty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.50%.

(Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.