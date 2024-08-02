Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vox Royalty were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.
Vox Royalty Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 1.02. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
