Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,345 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 196.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.35 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

