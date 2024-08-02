Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 409 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $59.86 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.