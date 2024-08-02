Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,438,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $193.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.