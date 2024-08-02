Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $351.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

