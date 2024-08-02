Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TriMas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TriMas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,181 shares of company stock worth $321,563 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

