Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Codexis by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 1,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 455.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

CDXS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

