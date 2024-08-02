Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 20,750.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CL King began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $315.07 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $327.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.20.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

