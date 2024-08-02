Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.