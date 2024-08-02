Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

