Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 825.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203,771 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after buying an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 788,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $72.70.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 70.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

