Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $172,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

