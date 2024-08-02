Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $183,000 Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.2 %

ANAB stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Get Our Latest Report on ANAB

About AnaptysBio

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.