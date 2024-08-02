Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $185,000 Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 79,700.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

