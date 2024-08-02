Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $194,000 Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 254.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Luxfer by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

