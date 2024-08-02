Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $211,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

