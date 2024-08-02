Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $221,000 Stock Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 14,583.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANL opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

