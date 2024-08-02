Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $224,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EFA opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

