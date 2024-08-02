Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $227,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

