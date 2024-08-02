Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $240,000 Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 17,472.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WaFd by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.11 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. WaFd’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

