Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

