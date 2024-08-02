Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $242,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1,343.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LTC Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.75 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

