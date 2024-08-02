Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $246,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 3,262.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Under Armour by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,329,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 271,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $10,348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.80 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

