Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $281,000 Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1,473.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $262.11 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $280.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.03 and its 200-day moving average is $223.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

