Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $294,000 Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PBT opened at $10.98 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $511.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.14% and a return on equity of 14,549.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.32%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

