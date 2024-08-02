Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $318,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 341.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.16 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

