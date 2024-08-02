Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $437,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quanterix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Quanterix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $564.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

