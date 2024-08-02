Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6,783.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 158.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

