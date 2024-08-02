Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 143,142.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $226.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

