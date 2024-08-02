Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $14.10 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.