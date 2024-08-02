Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1,648.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $256.90 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $194.09 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Report on WDFC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.