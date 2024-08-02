Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $201,000 in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Weave Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Up 8.9 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

