Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $205,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $719.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.