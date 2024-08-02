Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $211,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in American Public Education by 13,583.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

