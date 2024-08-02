Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $240,000 in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Down 4.6 %

Trustmark stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

