Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $243,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,102,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $160.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.52.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
