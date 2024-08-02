Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $579.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

