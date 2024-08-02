Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,098,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000.

FLUT opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

