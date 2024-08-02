Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,098,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %
FLUT opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
