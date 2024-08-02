Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,309 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 78.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Nomura by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 233,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nomura by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

