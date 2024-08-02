Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,981 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.73 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

