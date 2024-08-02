Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,531 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,515,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $31.00 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

