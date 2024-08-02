Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 284 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.3 %

BHP opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.