Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,286 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Yalla Group by 328.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 166,043 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Trading Down 3.0 %

YALA opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Yalla Group Limited has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

