Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 689 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 275.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

