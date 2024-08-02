Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 780 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

