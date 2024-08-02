Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,108 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Stock Down 4.3 %

Acelyrin stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $568.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLRN

About Acelyrin

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.